Viral: Alia Bhatt Dancing To Jalebi Bai And Genda Phool At Friend's Wedding

Alia Bhatt is currently in Jaipur making memories at her friend Rhea Khurana's wedding. The actress is having a whole lot of fun at the wedding festivities with her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and other friends such as Devika Advani, Kripa Mehta and Meghna Goyal. Now, videos of the actress dancing to peppy tracks like Genda Phool and Jalebi Bai on the stage with her girlfriends at the wedding have gone viral on social media. Alia Bhatt also shared a set of pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram profile and she looks every bit of stunning in a pink saree. Akansha Ranjan, who is also an actress, can be seen posing with Alia Bhatt in the pictures, sharing which the Raazi actress wrote: "We keep this love in a photograph, we make these memories for ourselves" but more on this later.

Alia Bhatt's boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor, tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The actress, a few days later, shared that she hadn't contracted the coronavirus but she was in self-isolation. She shared a statement on her Instagram story that read: "I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for COVID-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes. I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same."

Alia Bhatt has films like Brahmastra, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi lined up.