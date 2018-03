The fire suspected to have been caused by a short circuit could be spotted from far.

A major fire broke out at a wedding hall in Jaipur Tuesday morning. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot but the hall was reportedly reduced to ashes. However, no casualties have been reported so far."The tenders conducted 20 ferries. Fortunately, no wedding was scheduled at the venue," Fire Officer Jalaj Ghasia said.The banquet, Mysore Mahal, is situated on Sirsi road in the city. Although, the exact cause of fire is unknown, police suspect it erupted from a short circuit.