22-Year-Old Man Killed By Girlfriend's Family In Bikaner, Says Police The case cannot be given a communal angle as the woman's family members were against her marrying outside their caste, the Superintendent of Police said.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Saif Ali Khan was abducted, brutally thrashed and dumped in a drain, police said Jaipur: Three people, including the father of a woman, were arrested in Rajasthan's Bikaner today for allegedly thrashing a 22-year-old man from another community to death who they believed was involved in a relationship with her, police said.



Saif Ali Khan was abducted by nearly half a dozen people, including the father and cousin brothers of the woman, on Tuesday night, they said.



He was brutally thrashed and dumped in a drain, the officials added.



Police traced the victim and admitted him to a government hospital where he died yesterday morning, an official said.



"The man was involved in a relationship with a woman. When the woman's family came to know about the affair, they fixed her marriage elsewhere, but the man was trying to make contact with her so that they can elope" Sub Inspector of Naya Shahar Police Station Bhajan Lal said.



Bikaner Superintendent of Police Swai Singh Godara said the family had fixed the woman's marriage with another man on May 12 in haste. But, Saif Ali Khan kept pursuing the woman, Mr Godara added.



The case cannot be given a communal angle as the woman's family members were against her marrying outside their caste, the Superintendent of Police added.



A case was registered against seven persons, a police official said.



