UK Imposes Serious Crime Prevention Orders On 9 Indian-Origin Criminals

A nine-member gang of Indian-origin criminals found guilty of smuggling goods and migrants have been placed under Serious Crime Prevention Orders (SCPOs) by the UK authorities to prevent future offending.

Swander Dhal, 38, Jasbir Kapoor, 36, Diljan Malhotra, 48, Charan Singh, 46, Valjeet Singh, 35, Jasbir Dhal Singh, 33, Jaginder Kapoor, 48, Jacdar Kapour, 51, and Amarjeet Alabadis, 32, are now under the National Crime Agency (NCA) imposed orders designed to limit their ability to engage in serious and organised crime.

As members of an organised crime group, they were recently convicted for removing GBP 15.5 million from the UK to Dubai hidden in suitcases, as well as attempting to smuggle 17 migrants into the country, receiving lengthy prison sentences for the crimes.

The terms of their SCPOs, to come into effect once the offenders have served their jail sentences, include restrictions on finances, assets, bank accounts and the purchase of international travel tickets.

Their orders were published this week as part of NCA's list of "active" Ancillary Orders, used to support the lifetime management of serious criminals.

"Ancillary orders are vital, allowing us to prevent future offending through a wide variety of means," said Alison Abbott, Head of the NCA's Prison and Lifetime Management Unit.

"Many career criminals return to lives of organised crime following their stint in prison, believing themselves to be beyond the reach of the law. Part of the power of these orders is that they make offenders toxic to other criminals, who are reluctant to engage with individuals who are being actively monitored," she said.

"Here at the NCA, we have a policy of lifetime management, which ensures that once a criminal is on our radar, they stay on it," she added.

Since the NCA's last Ancillary Order publication, a number of criminals have been released from prison, meaning that restrictions ordered by the courts have come into force. This includes 43-year-old Denis Kupcevich, who was part of a criminal network that conned hundreds of thousands of pounds out of banking customers.

Kupcevich operated under several aliases, and used stolen identities to open numerous accounts through which criminal money could be laundered.

As of January 9, he is now required to notify the authorities of his finances, assets and business interests. He faces restrictions on communications devices, bank accounts, travel and travel documents and is prohibited from using aliases or holding personal data. The order will run until 2027.

The NCA said it records and takes appropriate action against any offenders found to have breached the terms of their Ancillary Orders. It said the publication of these orders is considered carefully and on a case by case basis. Those judged to meet the right criteria appear on the NCA website as publishing data on criminals who are subject to these orders enables other organisations and the public to report breaches.

