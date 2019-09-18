Two Indians Get Life Terms For Selling Drugs In Sri Lanka

The two were arrested by Sri Lanka Customs. (Representational)

Two Indian men have been sentenced to life terms in Sri Lanka for selling illegal drugs, the country's police said on Wednesday.

Dhanivel Mani and Lebbai Jalaluddin Mohifeen Mohadeem have been held in Sri Lanka since 2016.

They were sentenced by the Negombo High Court on Tuesday, after they admitted to selling heroin, police spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekera said.

They were arrested by the Sri Lanka Customs and handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau.

The sentencing comes at a time when country's President, Maithripala Sirisena, is trying to renew capital punishment for drug-related crimes.

Mr Sirisena had recently signed four death warrants for drug-related crimes, a decision put on hold by the country's top court till October 30.

Mr Sirisena's decision came despite a UN moratorium on death penalty, which Sri Lanka has been a part of.

All of Mr Sirisena's presidential predecessors since 1978 had declined to sign death warrants as the capital punishments are conventionally commuted to life terms.

Mr Sirisena said he was "compelled" to reintroduce death penalty because of a growing menace of drugs-related crimes.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.