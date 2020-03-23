'Don't Know What To Do,' Say Indians Stranded At Dubai Airport: Report

The men flew into Dubai from various European countries on March 18. (Representational)

Six Indian nationals were stranded at the Dubai aiport for the past four days after they weren't allowed to board their connecting flight to their home country over coronavirus fears, it was reported.

The men flew into Dubai from various European countries on March 18. They were supposed to take an Emirates flight to New Delhi later that evening, reports Gulf news.

However, they couldn't get onto the plane as the same day India imposed a ban on all passengers arriving from Europe.

Since then, the men have been stranded at Terminal 3 of the Dubai Airport.

"We don't know what to do. We have been sleeping on airport benches for three nights now. I don't know how long this stalemate will continue. Initially there were seven of us but one of the passengers flew back to France on Sunday as he was tired of waiting," said Deepak Gupta from Delhi who flew in from Bupadest on March 18.

Another passenger, Ajmer Singh from Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, said he's on the edge of a nervous breakdown.

"Our situation is really bad and it doesn't look like improving any time soon. Our families are worried about us. I am desperate to go home," he told Gulf news.

The passengers said they have contacted the Indian Consultate in Dubai for help several times but haven't heard back from them.

Neeraj Agrawal, head of chancery and consul (Press, Information and Culture) at the Indian Consulate in Dubai told Gulf News they were trying to resolve the issue.

"We are aware of the case. Unfortunately, given the current scenario, there is only so much that we can do at this stage. The airport hotels are full so we can't accommodate them there. We can't fly them to India either. That said, we are in regular touch with the airlines and local authorities to relieve the plight of stranded men," said Agarwal.

Three of the six passengers are from Punjab and one each from Rajasthan, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.