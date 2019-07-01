No Grave Injury To Indians Reported In Kazakhstan Oil Field Brawl: Centre

V Muraleedharan said Indians were present during a brawl between workers at an oil field in Kazakhstan.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Sunday said Indians were present at the site of a brawl between workers at an oil field in western Kazakhstan but no serious injuries to any of them had been reported.

According to local media reports, dozens were injured in the brawl between foreign and local workers at a major oil and gas project in western Kazakhstan.

"As per reports, there was brawl between some workers at a construction site in the Tengiz oil field not involving Indians," Mr Muraleedharan said in a tweet.

"Some Indian workers were present when the incident took place. However no serious injury to any Indian has been reported to our embassy," he said.

Mr Muraleedharan said the Indian Embassy in Astana is in constant touch with the local authorities and local Indians in Atyrau.

"Our Mission @indembastana has tweeted emergency contact number for helping any affected Indians in the Tengiz oil field clashes," he said in another tweet sharing the number +77012207601.

