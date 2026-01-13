Indian Medical Student Dies In Road Accident In Kazakhstan, 2 Others Injured

An Indian student died in Kazakhstan in a road accident, while two others were injured while on an excursion trip, the Indian Embassy said on Tuesday. In a statement on X, the embassy said that 11 Indian students of Semey Medical University met with an accident while they were returning.

Mili Mohan who died, was 25, and the injured students are Ashika Sheejamini Santhosh and Jaseena B, who are stable and are currently getting treated at City Hospital No. 1, Ust-Kamenagorsk.

"As per the latest information, their condition is stable. The Embassy conveys its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased. The Embassy is in touch with the University, Hospital authorities and families," the mission stated.

In a tragic accident in Oskemen, a group of 11 Indian students of Semey Medical University who were on a excursion trip to Altai Alps in East Kazakhstan from Oskemen City, met with an accident on their way back. Following the incident, one student, namely, Mili Mohan (DOB… — IndiaInKazakhstan (@indembastana) January 13, 2026

The Embassy added that they are closely coordinating with hospital authorities and local officials to ensure assistance.

"Family members of the injured students have arrived in Kazakhstan and remain in close touch with the Embassy. We are working closely with the families and extending every possible support during this extremely difficult time. The Embassy is also making all necessary arrangements to repatriate the mortal remains of the two deceased students to India on a priority basis," it added.

The Altai Mountains are a striking mountain range in Central Asia that stretches across Russia, China, Mongolia and Kazakhstan.

Famous for dramatic scenery and towering peaks such as Mount Belukha, the region is rich in biodiversity and also forms the source of major rivers, including the Ob and Irtysh.

Parts of the Altai are recognised by UNESCO as World Heritage sites for their unique ecosystems and cultural value.

