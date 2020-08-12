'Know Our Mother, Ancestors Are Smiling Today': Kamala Harris's Sister

2020 US Elections: Presidential candidate Joe Biden has chosen Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Hours after Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden made history by picking Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, Ms Harris's sister tweeted an emotional video introducing the woman "who made it all possible" - their mother.

Ms Harris is the first Asian-American woman and the first Black woman to be selected as the vice-presidential nominee of a major political party in the US.

"You can't know who Kamala Harris is without knowing who our mother was. Missing her terribly, but know she and the ancestors are smiling today. #BidenHarris2020," Maya Harris tweeted as the world scans through the credentials of the 55-year-old daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants.

According to reports, Joe Biden's firm belief in the experience and extensive discussions with many friends, including former President Barack Obama, helped the Democratic presidential nominee zero-in on Ms Harris.

Ms Harris is the first South Asian-American woman and second Black woman in history to serve in the US Senate, reports CNBS. She is only the fourth woman in US history to be chosen for one of the presidential tickets. Celebrity reactions to her historic vice presidential candidacy lit up social media on Tuesday after Joe Biden's announcement, made in a text and tweet.

Indian-American actors welcomed Ms Harris' candidacy.