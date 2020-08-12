'Know Our Mother, Ancestors Are Smiling Today': Kamala Harris's Sister

2020 US Elections: Presidential candidate Joe Biden has chosen Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Hours after Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden made history by picking Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, Ms Harris' sister tweeted an emotional video introducing the woman "who made it all possible" - their mother.

Ms Harris is now the first Asian-American woman and the first Black woman to be selected as the vice-presidential nominee of a major party.

"You can't know who Kamala Harris is without knowing who our mother was. Missing her terribly, but know she and the ancestors are smiling today. #BidenHarris2020," Maya Harris tweeted as the world scans through the credentials of the 55-year-old daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants.

You can't know who @KamalaHarris is without knowing who our mother was. Missing her terribly, but know she and the ancestors are smiling today. #BidenHarris2020pic.twitter.com/nmWVj90pkA — Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) August 12, 2020

Ms Harris is the first South Asian-American woman and second Black woman in history to serve in the US Senate, reports CNBS. She is only the fourth woman in US history to be chosen for one of the presidential tickets.

To mark the nomination, Ms Harris's sister shared a collage of the California Senator's pictures over the years with one of her speeches showcasing her mother's heritage as a strong woman from Chennai who migrated to America to study science.

The speech, a version of the many Ms Harris gave during her Presidential campaign that ended last December, is also indicative of the ethnically diverse America the Democratic Party hopes to stand for amid widespread protests of nationwide police brutality against the minorities, most recently since the death of a black man, George Floyd, in May.

"Joe Biden here. Big news: I've chosen Kamala Harris as my running mate," Biden wrote in an email to supporters. "Together, with you, we're going to beat Trump."

According to reports, the US Presidential nominee picked his former rival as the running mate after extensive discussion with many friends, including former President Barack Obama.

Celebrity reactions, including Indian-American actors, to her vice-presidential candidacy lit up social media on Tuesday after Joe Biden's announcement, made in a text and tweet.