Indian Woman Held Captive In Bahrain Rescued, Says Indian Mission

The Indian Embassy in Bahrain announced her rescue on Twitter hours after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, in a tweet, directed the Indian Ambassador in the Gulf nation to intervene in the case.

Indians Abroad | | Updated: December 24, 2018 00:14 IST
The Indian mission said the woman has been rescued by Bahraini authorities (Representational)


New Delhi: 

An Indian woman was Sunday rescued by authorities in Bahrain after a Bahraini "enslaver" allegedly threatened to keep her for at least 25 days.

The Indian mission said the woman has been rescued by Bahraini authorities.

On Saturday, humanitarian organisation 'Justice Upheld' had tweeted that an Indian woman has been enslaved by her employer in Bahrain and she feared for her life.

The organisation, quoting the "enslaver", Sunday said he was going to keep her for at least 25 days as he had paid 'lots of money for her'.

"He is extremely annoyed that the matter has been reported to the Indian authorities. We are concerned about her safety," the organisation said.

Soon after the Indian Embassy in Bahrain, headed by Ambassador Alok Kumar, tweeted that the Mission has initiated action to rescue her.

However, Ms Swaraj asked Kumar for immediate intervention, saying the situation appeared to be serious.

"Alok - I know you are working for her rescue. The situation appears to be serious. This requires immediate intervention on your part. Pls keep me informed," Ms Swaraj tweeted.

Details of the case as well as about the woman are not immediately available.

