Indian Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Rwanda, Its First Case

The Indian was screened upon arrival in Rwanda but showed no symptoms (Representational)

An Indian in Rwanda has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the east African country, health officials said on Saturday.

The country's health ministry, in a statement, said that the Indian citizen arrived in Rawanda from Mumbai on March 8.

"The patient had no symptoms upon arrival in Rwanda and reported himself to a health facility on March 13, where he was immediately tested," the ministry said on Twitter.

He is currently under treatment in stable condition, isolated from other patients, the statement said, adding that the tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management.

This is the second case in east Africa, after Kenya recorded the first case of COVID-19 on Friday.

The deadly novel coronavirus that first originated in Wuhan in December last year has claimed over 5,000 lives and infected more than 134,000 people across 110 countries and territories, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) describing the outbreak a pandemic on Wednesday.

In India, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 84, which includes two deaths in Delhi and Karnataka.

The Rwandan health ministry advised all residents of Rwanda to continue observing all instructions from health authorities, particularly washing hands regularly, avoiding large gatherings, and reporting any symptoms by calling the toll-free number 114.