Indian Student Dies In Canada, Cause Of "Sudden Death" Unclear

The Consulate said it was "saddened by the sudden demise" of the Indian student, identified as Tanya Tyagi.

Read Time: 1 min
It was immediately not clear how the Indian student died. (Representational)
Ottawa:

An Indian student at the University of Calgary in Canada has died, the Consulate General of India in Vancouver said on Thursday.

It was immediately not clear how the Indian student died and under what circumstances.

"We are saddened by the sudden demise of Ms. Tanya Tyagi, an Indian student at University of Calgary," it posted on X.

"The Consulate is in touch with the authorities and will provide all required assistance to the bereaved family. Our heartfelt condolences & prayers are with his family & friends of the deceased," it added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

