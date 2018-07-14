Indian Restaurant In UAE Closed Over Violation Of Safety Conditions

The restaurant will remain shut until the necessary adjustments are made. (Representational)

An Indian restaurant has been closed down by authorities in the UAE for violating the mandatory hygiene conditions, according to a media report.

Anjappar Chettinad Restaurant in Al Khalidiya street of Abu Dhabi was shut after it ignored several warning issued by the Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority (ADFCA), the Khaleej Times reported.

"The restaurant management still failed to make the necessary adjustments to raise the hygiene standards, which could have a negative impact on public health and safety. The restaurant will remain shut until the necessary adjustments are made," the paper quoted ADFCA spokesperson Thamer Al Qasimi as saying.

Unclean floors, ceilings and equipment, lack of maintenance of lighting fixtures and unclean refrigerators were among the major reasons behind the closure of the restaurant, said the report.

Al Qasimi said the management also failed to provide expiry dates on food served and left food uncovered for long periods of time. Violating pest-control conditions also led to spread of insects in the food preparation area, in addition to hiring untrained employees.