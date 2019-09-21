Indian-Origin Woman, With Rare Disease, Fighting For Life In UAE: Report

Neethu Panikker has been on life support since months. (Representational)

A 20-year-old Indian woman in the UAE has been diagnosed with a rare disease, leaving her on life support for the last six months, according to a media report.

Neethu Shaji Panikker, who was visiting her husband in Sharjah, was diagnosed with autoimmune encephalitis in March, Khaleej Times reported on Saturday.

The disease refers to a group of conditions that happen when the immune system attacks healthy brain cells, leading to inflammation.

Neethu Panikker was referred to the Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Abu Dhabi as her condition worsened. By March 27, she was put on ventilator.

"I worked odd, menial jobs to raise my kids after coming to the UAE 10 years ago. My daughter was married in December last year. She came to the UAE on a visitor's visa in late January. She fell ill by March 17," the woman's mother Lalitha said,

"The doctors at the hospital have done so much for us. I can never stop thanking them. How much I thank them, it will not be enough," Lalitha said.

Treatment for autoimmune encephalitis may involve intravenous immunosuppressive therapy and tumour removal when necessary. Early treatment decreases the likelihood of long-term complications.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.