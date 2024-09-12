Indian-Origin Lawyer Fired Over 'Inappropriate Relationship' With CEO In US

An Indian-origin lawyer has been fired over an alleged 'inappropriate workplace relationship' with the CEO of the company.

Nabanita Nag, the Chief Legal Officer at Norfolk Southern Corporation, was terminated from her role after an investigation into claims she was involved in a consensual relationship with her boss Chief Executive Officer Alan Shaw, who was also fired.

Though the relationship was consensual, the two officials violated company policies and code of ethics by engaging in a relationship, Norfolk Southern Corporation said.

The move "comes in connection with preliminary findings from an ongoing investigation that determined Shaw violated company policies by engaging in a consensual relationship with the company's chief legal officer. Shaw's departure is unrelated to the company's performance, financial reporting and results of operations," Norfolk Southern Corporation said in a press release.

In her LinkedIn profile, Ms Nag has called herself a "seasoned leader" with who works with three Fortune 300 public companies. She formerly worked at Goldman Sachs.

She was appointed Chief Legal Officer in 2022 and Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs in 2023.

She first joined Norfolk Southern in 2020 as General Counsel. She earned a bachelor's degree in Government and English from Georgetown University, and a Juris Doctor (JD) from New York University School of Law.

Now, Mark R George, the company's chief financial officer, has been named president and chief executive officer after Mr Shaw's dismissal.