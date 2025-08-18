Indian-Origin Krishangi Meshram Becomes Youngest Solicitor In UK At 21

Indian-origin law graduate Krishangi Meshram has become the youngest solicitor in England and Wales in recent years. She is 21.

Raised in West Bengal and currently living in the UAE, Ms Meshram began her law studies at The Open University in Milton Keynes at the age of 15. She earned a First Class Honours Degree in Law by 18.

Ms Meshram credited the university. "I'm incredibly thankful that The Open University gave me the opportunity to begin my LLB studies at the age of 15," she said. "It was during my studies that I not only laid the academic foundation for my legal career but also discovered a deep and lasting passion for the law."

The Open University spoke of her achievement earlier this week in a feature titled "Law grad Krishangi makes history once again."

Who Is Krishangi Meshram?