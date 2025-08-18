Indian-Origin Krishangi Meshram Becomes Youngest Solicitor In UK At 21

- Krishangi Meshram became the youngest solicitor in England and Wales at age 21
Indian-origin law graduate Krishangi Meshram has become the youngest solicitor in England and Wales in recent years. She is 21.
Raised in West Bengal and currently living in the UAE, Ms Meshram began her law studies at The Open University in Milton Keynes at the age of 15. She earned a First Class Honours Degree in Law by 18.
Ms Meshram credited the university. "I'm incredibly thankful that The Open University gave me the opportunity to begin my LLB studies at the age of 15," she said. "It was during my studies that I not only laid the academic foundation for my legal career but also discovered a deep and lasting passion for the law."
The Open University spoke of her achievement earlier this week in a feature titled "Law grad Krishangi makes history once again."
Who Is Krishangi Meshram?
- Krishangi Meshram was born in West Bengal and brought up in the ISKCON Mayapur community in the state. She completed her secondary education at an international school in Mayapur at the age of 15.
- Next, she enrolled in a law degree with The Open University (OU) and completed her degree in three years.
- At 18, she graduated with a First Class Honours Degree in Law, becoming the youngest ever OU Law graduate. In 2022, she secured a role with an international law firm.
- She has also pursued global programmes at Harvard Online and gained professional experience working in Singapore. Ms Meshram is currently exploring legal opportunities in the UK and UAE. Her areas of legal interest include fintech, blockchain, artificial intelligence, and private client services such as wills and probate.
- She wants to specialise in legal services for businesses and private clients. Her long-term ambition is to work with leading law firms in the UK or UAE, focusing on emerging digital technologies and client-focused legal services.
