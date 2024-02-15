Indian-Origin Family Found Dead In US. What We Know So Far

Anand Sujith Henry, 42, his 40-year-old wife Alice Priyanka, and their 4-year-old twin children Noah and Neithan were found dead at their $2 million home in San Mateo on February 12.

Anand and Alice were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a bathroom, while the twin children were discovered dead -- without any gunshot wounds -- inside a bedroom.

A 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine were recovered from the bathroom.

An initial assessment by the police suggests a possible murder-suicide scenario. However, they have not ruled out other possibilities.