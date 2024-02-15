Indian-Origin Family Found Dead In US. What We Know So Far

An Indian-origin family was found dead at their residence in the US with the police saying that they are investigating the case as a murder-suicide.

The Indian-origin family was found dead at their $2 million residence in California's San Mateo

An Indian-origin family was found dead at their residence in the US with the police saying that they are investigating the case as a murder-suicide. Anand Sujith Henry, his wife, and twin children were found dead in California's San Mateo.

  1. Anand Sujith Henry, 42, his 40-year-old wife Alice Priyanka, and their 4-year-old twin children Noah and Neithan were found dead at their $2 million home in San Mateo on February 12.

  2. Anand and Alice were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a bathroom, while the twin children were discovered dead -- without any gunshot wounds -- inside a bedroom.

  3. A 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine were recovered from the bathroom.

  4. An initial assessment by the police suggests a possible murder-suicide scenario. However, they have not ruled out other possibilities.

  5. The family, originally from Kerala, had been living in the US for the past nine years. While Anand was a software engineer, Alice was a senior analyst. According to court records, Anand had filed for divorce in 2016 but did not go through with it.



