Watch: Indian-Origin Family Welcomes Sacred Cow Into US Home For Housewarming Ritual

A traditional Indian housewarming ceremony (Grah Pravesh) in San Francisco, featuring a sacred cow, has captivated online audiences. A viral video shows the Indian-origin family welcoming the adorned animal into their new home.

'Bahula', a cow from Sri Surabhi Go Ksetra, was featured in a viral video attending a housewarming in Lathrop, California. The video, posted on Diwali last year by @bayareacows, showcases the organization's work in cow protection in the United States.

Check out the viral video:

At the start of the clip, a priest is seen guiding a sacred cow into the house. Its body is adorned with vermillion handprints, and a traditional cloth featuring cow illustrations drapes over its back.

As the cow is gently led inside, the carpet is temporarily removed to make way for a bowl of food. The cow feeds from the bowl in the beautifully decorated home while the host family observes.

As the cow continues to eat, the women of the family perform a puja to complete the sacred ritual. Toward the end of the clip, the family gathers in their driveway, posing next to the cow while gently petting it.

"Bringing a cow into a new home during a housewarming is believed to invite positive energy and blessings. It's heartening to see our rich culture being upheld," wrote a user who reposted the video on Instagram.

Reacting to the viral video, a user wrote, "Great guys. You are still keeping Hindu traditions alive in foreign soil. Thank you. It is common practice in south India to bring cow to housewarming ceremonies. It brings good luck. Thank you again."

"Wow! Lovely. Is this a Diwali custom or a home blessing for special times all year," a user enquired.

"This is so awesome," the third user commented.

