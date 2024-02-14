Who Was Anand Sujith Henry, Techie Found Dead In US With His Wife, Kids

An Indian-origin couple and their four-year-old twins were found dead at their $2.1 million mansion in US' California. While the investigation is still on, cops believe it to be a possible murder-suicide.

Anand Sujith Henry, 42, his wife Alice Priyanka, 40, and their 4-year-old twin children Noah and Neithan were found dead by cops when they went for a welfare check on Tuesday morning.

"The two children were found deceased inside a bedroom. Their cause of death is still under investigation. The male and female were located deceased from gunshot wounds inside a bathroom," the San Mateo Police Department said in a statement.

The couple from Kerala had been residing in the United States for the past nine years. They had moved to San Mateo County from New Jersey two years ago, a year after they purchased their $2.1 million home.

Anand, a former Software Engineering Manager at Meta and Google, and Alice, a senior analyst, were both IT professionals. Described as friendly, hardworking, and devoted parents by neighbors and colleagues, the couple had built a positive reputation in their community.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Anand founded his own artificial intelligence company, Logits, after leaving his position at Meta in June last year.

Logits, which specializes in providing enterprises with the means to privately train and serve Generative AI models for specific business needs, has garnered attention in the tech industry. As of now, the company's website is down, and the reasons behind Anand's departure from Meta and the establishment of Logits remain unclear.

The couple's marital history has come to light, as records show that Anand had filed for divorce in December 2016, years before the birth of their twins. However, the divorce did not materialise.

According to reports, the family had moved several times across San Francisco before settling in the home where the tragic incident occurred. Authorities disclosed that they had responded to calls at the residence on multiple occasions since the family's relocation, but the nature of those calls has not been revealed. No suicide note was found at the scene, adding to the mystery surrounding this incident.