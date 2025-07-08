Indian Family Of 4, On Vacation In US, Burns To Death In Car Crash

An Indian family of four, including two children, was charred to death after a truck crashed into their vehicle in Dallas, United States on Monday. The Hyderabad-based family, identified as Tejaswini and Sri Venkat and their two children, were reportedly on a vacation in the US.

They had driven to Atlanta last week to visit their relatives and were returning to Dallas when the incident took place.

The collision occurred in Green County when a mini-truck, reportedly traveling on the wrong side of the road, crashed head-on with their car. The impact caused the car to catch fire, trapping all four occupants inside, leading to their immolation.

With the car reduced to ashes, the authorities have sent the remains of the victims, primarily bones, for forensic analysis.

Police plan to use DNA samples to identify the victims before handing over the body to the grieving family, officials said.

In September 2024, four Indian nationals were tragically killed and charred in a multi-vehicle collision in Anna, Texas, which is near Dallas. They were carpooling when a speeding truck rear-ended their SUV, causing it to burst into flames. The victims were identified as Aryan Raghunath Orampati, Farooq Shaik, Lokesh Palacharla, and Darshini Vasudevan.

Another incident in August 2024 involved an Indian-origin couple and their daughter who were killed in a car crash in Texas, leaving their teenage son as the sole survivor. Their car also caught fire after being hit by another vehicle.