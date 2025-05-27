US Man Kills Wife, Pregnant Girlfriend Before Shooting Self

A Georgia man shot dead his wife before killing his pregnant girlfriend at her house and then turning the gun on himself in a double murder-suicide, authorities said on Saturday.

Kevin Andrew Akins, 37, killed his wife, Rebeca Nicole Akins, 35, at her Dalton apartment. He then travelled to his girlfriend Cindel Mae Rhoden's place to kill her, according to the Dalton Police Department.

Rhoden, 33, a mother of two, recently found she was expecting a boy, family members said.

After shooting her dead, he killed himself. After days without communication with her, Ms Rhoden's father went to her place and found her dead.

The suspected double murder-suicide occurred in Dalton, a city in northwest Georgia about 30 miles south of the Tennessee line, earlier this week.

According to the police statement, Ms Rebeca's coworkers asked for a welfare check on her after she abruptly skipped three days of work.

The Dalton Police discovered her body with an apparent gunshot wound to her head at an apartment on Murray Avenue on Friday.

After commencing an investigation into her death, detectives discovered CCTV footage of the suspect, Kevin, leaving the flat at around six in the morning on Wednesday. His car was subsequently found and driven to a nearby apartment building on Shadow Lane.

Authorities later came across Ms Rhoden's father outside the building, who was reportedly contacting 911 to report the death of both his daughter and the suspect, Kevin.

The Dalton Police Department did not reveal a potential motive behind the double murder-suicide and said the inquiry was still in its early phases.

In 2024, a young man in the United States was given a 40-year prison sentence for the horrifying murder and decapitation of his newly married wife.

Jared James Dicus, 23, viciously killed his 21-year-old wife, Anggy Diaz, in their Houston, Texas, home. Diaz was stabbed multiple times, and her severed head was found in the shower.

Dicus' trial came to an end in August 2024, more than a year after the brutal incident. He entered a guilty plea to the murder and was given a sentence of 40 years in prison, with no chance of release until 2043.