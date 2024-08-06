23-Year-Old US Man Killed Newlywed Wife, 21, And Left Head In Shower: Cops

The pair had only tied the knot in October 2022. (Representative pic)

A 23-year-old man in the United States has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the horrific murder and beheading of his newlywed wife. According to the New York Post, Jared James Dicus' trial concluded on Wednesday, more than a year after he brutally murdered his wife, 21-year-old Anggy Diaz, in their home near Houston. He pleaded guilty to the murder and was sentenced to four decades in prison with his earliest parole date not until 2043.

According to the Post, the pair had only tied the knot in October 2022. Officials revealed that in January 2023 Mr Discus' parents made a frantic call, reporting a possible death at their property. On arrival, police found Ms Diaz's body in a pool of blood after she was stabbed multiple times. Her severed head was discovered in the shower.

The 23-year-old was later nabbed by police and admitted to detectives that he had murdered his new wife. The reason behind the gruesome act hasn't been made public, but cops have revealed that they had previously responded to domestic violence-related calls at the couple's home.

"Waller County does not tolerate domestic violence. Heinous crimes like this one will not go unanswered," Waller County District Attorney Sean Whittmore said in a statement last week.

"We will seek justice for the victims of domestic violence and send a message to the perpetrators that here, we fight for our victims," he added.

According to Fox26 Houston, police said Mr Discus used a kitchen knife to commit the murder. "Everything happened on the property. And all parts and pieces were recovered and submitted for evidence," Sheriff Troy Guidry said.

Separately, Mr Whittmore pointed out that potential mental health issues were raised during the pretrial phase of the case. However, a psychiatrist declared Mr Dicus fit to stand trial.

Now, the plea agreement prevents Jared James Dicus from appealing the verdict and sentence. The pre-trial deal was also struck after Mr Discus was deemed competent for trial amid questions over his mental capacity. The District Attorney's Office consulted with the victim's family before finalizing the agreement and sentencing.

Mr Whittmore also expressed gratitude to the Waller County Sheriff's Office for their thorough investigation and service to the victim's family and the community.