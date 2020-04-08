Indian-Americans Remember Journalist Who Died Of Coronavirus In New York

Brahm Kanchibotla was the New York and UN correspondent of the United News of India.

The Indian-American community mourned the death of veteran journalist Brahm Kanchibotla, who died of coronavirus in the US. Brahm Kanchibotla, 66, was admitted to a hospital on Long Island in New York on March 28, some five days after he showed symptoms of the novel coronavirus. He died on April 6.

For several years, Brahm Kanchibotla was the New York and UN correspondent of the United News of India. In recent years, he was writing for two ethnic Indian American publications: The Indian Panorama and South Asia Times.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the death of Brahm Kanchibotla, saying he will be remembered for his fine work.

"Very sad to learn about the passing away of veteran Indian-American journalist Brahm Kanchibotla due to COVID-19. Our heartfelt condolences to his family. He will be deeply missed by his friends and admirers in the US and India," India''s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, tweeted.

"I never ever dreamed of losing my friend and fellow journalist Brahm Kanchibhotla the way he has been snatched from us," said Indrajit S Saluja, editor of The Indian Panorama.

Mr Saluja admired Brahm Kanchibotla for his professionalism. "I have reason to believe that despite of my being a bohemian he enjoyed being with me as much as I did," Mr Saluja said.

Indian American photojournalist Mohammed Jaffer said Kanchibotla''s death was shocking for him. "I call him Braham sab as he happens to be from my city Hyderabad and we share common things always," Mr Jaffer said.

"We lost a South Asian Times colleague," said Parveen Chopra, from The South Asia Times.

Brahm Kanchibotla is survived by his wife Anjana, son Sudama and daughter Siujana.