Indian-American Killed, Another Injured As Gunman Opens Fire In US Stores The suspect, Lamar Rashad Nicholson, 28, was arrested on multiple charges, including murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm while committing a crime and use of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Multiple shots were fired on the victim at the Hi Tech Quick Stop on Burnett Ferry Road Washington: An Indian-American was killed and another critically injured when a man opened fire inside two convenience stores in the US state of Georgia.



Parmjit Singh, a 44-year-old father of two high school students, was shot multiple times on Tuesday evening at the Hi Tech Quick Stop on Burnett Ferry Road, sheriff's officers said. The Floyd County coroner pronounced him dead on the scene.



Just 10 minutes after shooting Mr Singh, the gunman entered another convenience store, Elm Street Food and Beverage, and stole money before shooting 30-year-old clerk Parthey Patel, sheriff's officers said. Mr Patel is in critical condition.



The suspect, Lamar Rashad Nicholson, 28, was arrested on multiple charges, including murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm while committing a crime and use of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held without bond in the Floyd County jail.



Major Jeff Jones with the Floyd County police said officers recovered security video from the initial location and it shows the suspect walked into the store and immediately fired three shots at Mr Singh who was standing behind the counter, a local newspaper said.



A second employee, a female, was standing off to the side and was not injured, the newspaper reported.



Major Jones said there was no attempt to rob the store, that Nicholson simply walked in and opened fire.



Mr Singh's brother, who owns several local businesses, told Rome News Tribune that his older brother came to the area about eight years ago.



Police is investigating the motive behind the crime.



Mr Nicholson is no stranger to law enforcement. He was arrested on January 9 after he violently snatched a 3-year-old girl by the arm and cursed in front of her and another child, authorities said.





