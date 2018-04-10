In UAE, Indian Nurse Jumps To Death From Hospital Building The hospital approached her children abroad but they were reportedly not ready to receive the body.

The woman, identified as Suja Singh, was in her early 40s and was from Kerala. Dubai: An Indian nurse has committed suicide by jumping off a hospital's rooftop in Al Ain city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



The woman, identified as Suja Singh, was in her early 40s and was from Kerala. She jumped from the hospital's building on Sunday afternoon, the Gulf News reported on Monday, citing hospital sources.



Suja Singh is survived by two children who study abroad. The reason for suicide was not confirmed.



An official spokesperson of the hospital where she worked confirmed the incident and said she was working as a head of nurses since January.



"The entire hospital is in shock... We are fully supporting the family of the victim in this difficult time. Suja Singh had no issues with the hospital or any of its members. She was working fine," the official said.



According to the daily, Suja Singh was a divorcee. The hospital approached her children abroad but they were reportedly not ready to receive the body.



The hospital said the family didn't want to take the body to India and was planning to arrange her burial in the Emirate.



