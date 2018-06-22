Hyderabad Techie Missing In US, Father Appeals Sushma Swaraj For Help Pandu Raghavendra Rao, 36, a software engineer from Hyderabad has been reported missing from California in US since October 2017. His father has appealed the External Affairs Ministry to help him trace his son.

A 36-year-old software engineer from Hyderabad has been reported missing in California since October last year. His father has appealed External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and the Indian Embassy in United States to help him trace his son.

The engineer's father P Bangaram, a retired executive engineer with the Agriculture and Marketing Department, said that his son Pandu Raghavendra Rao had gone to work with tech giant Microsoft in California on December 26, 2011.



The engineer's father P Bangaram, a retired executive engineer with the Agriculture and Marketing Department, said that his son Pandu Raghavendra Rao had gone to work with tech giant Microsoft in California on December 26, 2011.



"My son P Raghavendra Rao was working with Microsoft in California since 2011. I was in constant touch with him over phone and Whatsapp. He was happy there. Since October 2017, I have not been able to establish contact with him," Mr Bangram said.



The worried father has also appealed KT Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration and NRI Government of Telangana to help him.



"I have filed complain at local police station, approached the Telangana government and the NRI department. I appeal Sushma ji, KTR ji, please help find my son," pleads Mr Bangaram.



He has also approached Majlis Bachao Tehreek leader Amjed Ullah Khan who has shared his plea on social media:

P Bangaram father of P Raghavendra Rao appeals Smt Sushma Swaraj Minister for External Affairs Govt of India & Sri K T Rama Rao Minister for Municipal Administration & NRI Govt of Telangana to help locate his son who is missing from California in USA since 21st Oct 2017. pic.twitter.com/O1RLwxWFUC - Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) June 21, 2018

In a letter written to Ms Swaraj, Mr Bangaram stated, "I have tried all means to get in touch with him but I have failed. He is my only son and there is no one to look after me."



Raghavendra Rao completed his M.Tech in London and then moved to the US. His family is in a state of shock and trying all means to get some information about his whereabouts.



