3 Indians Jailed In Singapore For Having Sex With Minor

Gill Gurjant Singh, 25, and Surjeet Singh, 29, were each sentenced to 15 months in prison for the crime, The Straits Times reported.
Jugraj Singh, 33, was jailed for eight months for committing an indecent act on the Singaporean minor.
Offenders convicted of having sexual intercourse with a minor below 14 years old can be jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned, according to the report.
All the three men are Indian construction workers, the report said.
Comments
The girl's mother approached the police after which a complaint was registered.