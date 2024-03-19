Another Indian Dies In US, Family Alleges Murder, Cops Rule Out Crime Angle

Abhijeeth Paruchuru's family alleged he was murdered by unidentified persons on March 11

A 20-year-old Indian student was found dead in the US with his family alleging that he was murdered.

Abhijeeth Paruchuru, a resident of Burripalem in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, was an engineering student at Boston University, while his parents, Paruchuri Chakradhar and Srilakshmi Boruna, were based in Connecticut, officials said on Monday.

According to his family, he was murdered by unidentified persons on the university campus on March 11 and left his body in a car in a forest.

The officials identified his body based on his cell phone signals following a complaint from his friends.

The Consulate General of India in New York, however, said that the initial investigation has ruled out anything suspicious.

"Paruchuru's parents are in direct touch with detectives. Initial investigations rule out foul play," the consulate said in a post on X.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of Abhijeeth Paruchuru, an Indian student in Boston," it said.

The consulate also said that it "rendered assistance in documentation and transportation of his mortal remains to India" and it remains in touch with local authorities as well as the Indian-American community in the matter.

Paruchuru's last rites were performed in his hometown in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Since the beginning of 2024, there have been at least nine deaths of Indian and Indian-origin students in the US.