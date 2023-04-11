1st Ever Indian-American State Legislator Appointed To Public Works Body

Kumar Barve was elected to the Maryland state legislature in 1991. (File)

Kumar Barve, the first Indian-American elected to a US state legislature in 1991, will be appointed to the Public Service Commission in Maryland, the state Governor has announced.

Mr Barve, 64, will be appointed to the Maryland Public Service Commission after the 2023 legislative session, Maryland Governor Wes Moore said.

The Commission regulates public utilities and certain passenger transportation companies running their business in Maryland.

According to the press release issued by the Governor's Office on Thursday, Mr Barve was the first Indian-American elected to a state legislature in the United States and has been a member of the House of Delegates since January 1991.

"I am proud to announce the selection of Delegate Kumar Barve to serve on the Public Service Commission," Gov Moore was quoted as saying in the press release.

Mr Barve, a Democrat, has served as Chair of the Environment and Transportation Committee since 2015 and as Democratic House Majority Leader from 2003-2015.

Gov Moore noted that Mr Barve is a veteran of the Maryland House of Delegates, and his leadership within the Environment and Transportation Committee makes him the ideal candidate for the role.

"I am confident in Delegate Barve's ability to bolster my administration's commitment to environmental stewardship while ensuring ratepayers are protected," Moore added.

According to the press release, Mr Barve sponsored several climate change laws, led the state's effort to promote high-tech job creation, and was a central player in closing corporate tax loopholes and transforming Maryland's tax code to be more progressive.

His policy accomplishments include economic development, environmental regulation, energy generation, energy conservation, greenhouse gas reduction, and tax policy, according to the press release.

Mr Barve earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting from Georgetown University and has more than 40 years of experience as an accountant.

He has also received various awards, including the 2017 League of Conservation Voters Legislator of the Year and the 2013 India Abroad Lifetime Service Award, the press release said.

