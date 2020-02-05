11-Month-Old Indian Baby Wins $1 Million At Dubai Duty Free Raffle

Mohamed Salah, an 11-month-old baby from India's Kerala, has joined the long list of Dubai Duty Free (DDF) millennium millionaires.
Salah will turn a year old on February 13.
"I bought the ticket in my son's name. He is very lucky. This is a massive win. I am yet to decide what to do with the money," said Ramees Rahman, baby Salah's father on Tuesday.
A resident of Abu Dhabi for over six years, Rahman said he has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotions for a year now. His winning ticket no. 1319 was bought in the series 323, Gulf news reported.
"I am positive there is a bright future for my son. His life is starting out on a very positive note. I feel blessed and thank the stars for this delightful moment in our lives," said Rahman.
Other DDF winners were Shaghayegh Attarzadeh, 33, an Iranian expat from Dubai who won a Mercedes Benz S560 (Magnetite Black Metallic) in Series 1745. Her winning ticket number is 0773.
She is an entrepreneur who runs a family business with her brother. Attarzadeh said she regularly buys a ticket to Dubai Duty Free's promotions whenever she travels and was very thankful for her win.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)