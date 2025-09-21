Zubeen Garg To Be Cremated On September 23 With Full State Honours

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that musical maestro Zubeen Garg will be cremated on September 23 with full state honours.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, Mr Sarma said, "We have decided to cremate the legendary singer Zubeen Garg on September 23, close to Disang resort in Sonapur. Many people are still coming to pay their homage to their beloved Zubeen Garg."

"The Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium in Sarusajai will remain open round-the-clock, allowing thousands of fans to pay their last respects to legendary singer Zubeen Garg," he added.

"The Jorhat people have demanded that Zubeen should be cremated at Jorhat because he spent his childhood in Jorhat and started his singing journey from Jorhat. We have discussed the matter with Garima Garg and the family members of Zubeen, and they have said that to cremate Zubeen near Guwahati," Chief Minister Sarma stated.

The state government had declared a three-day mourning till September 22, but it has been extended by another day for his cremation, the Chief Minister said.

Mr Sarma also said the Singapore government has issued the singer's death certificate, which states that he died due to drowning.

"More and more people wish to see our beloved Zubeen one last time, and we deeply understand these sentiments. Therefore, Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium will remain open throughout the night today for the public to pay their respects to Zubeen. Tomorrow also, the mortal remains of Zubeen will be kept at Sarusajai for people to offer their homage," he added.

Mr Garg died in Singapore on Friday, while swimming in the sea without a life jacket.