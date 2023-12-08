ZPM's Lalduhoma Takes Oath As New Chief Minister Of Mizoram

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma was today sworn-in as the new chief minister of Mizoram. Several other ZPM leaders will also took oath as ministers during the ceremony at the Raj Bhavan complex in Aizawl.



On Tuesday, the ZPM Legislature Party elected Lalduhoma as its leader and K Sapdanga as the deputy leader.

ZPM media cell general secretary Eddy Zosangliana said that the Val Upa Council, an advisory body of the party, met Lalduhoma on Wednesday to decide the formation of the council of ministers.

With a 40-member assembly, Mizoram can have 12 ministers, including the chief minister.

The ZPM, which was registered as a political party only in 2019, emerged victorious in the assembly elections bagging 27 seats, increasing its tally from 8 in the 2018 polls.

It dethroned the Mizo National Front (MNF) headed by outgoing chief minister Zoramthanga.

The MNF, which won 26 seats in 2018 polls, managed to win only 10 this time.