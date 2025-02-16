Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Raping Woman He Befriended On Social Media

A 25-year-old YouTuber has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman whom he had befriended through social media, police said here on Sunday.

Based on the complaint of the victim, Kalamassery police here arrested Mohammed Nishal from Kozhikode on Saturday, a police statement said.

As per the complaint, the YouTuber had raped the woman twice after threatening to post her objectionable videos and photos on social media.

He also threatened to send those videos and photos to her husband as well, police said quoting the complaint.

Investigators said it is learnt that there are similar cases against the accused in various police stations.

The Youtuber was produced before a local court here which remanded him to judicial custody, the statement added.