Yogi Adityanath's 'Ram Naam Satya' Warning To Those Involved In Crimes

Yogi Adityanath said whoever poses a threat to security of society, their 'Ram Naam Satya' is certain.

Warning criminals, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that whoever poses a threat to the security of society, their 'Ram Naam Satya' (last rites) is certain.

He said this on Friday while addressing a massive poll rally in Aligarh for BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Satish Kumar Gautam.

"No one ever thought that daughters and businessmen could venture out at night without worry. We ensure 'Ram Naam Satya' (last rites done) for the danger posed to the safety of daughters and businessmen. We live our lives chanting Lord Ram's name. Without Ram, nothing is possible. But when someone poses a threat to the security of society, 'Ram Naam Satya' is also certain," Yogi Adityanath said.

He emphasised the importance of voting for continued progress and development.

"What was a dream 10 years ago is now becoming a reality, and it's happening because of the value of your vote. A wrong vote would have led the country into the depths of corruption. There was anarchy, curfews, and lawlessness earlier. Our daughters, our youth were under threat," Yogi Adityanath said.

Yogi Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, crediting him for the ongoing infrastructure development across the nation.

"When you gave your vote to Modi ji, it's under Modi ji's name, you ensured the guarantee of your future. Whether it's world-class structures, highways, airports, defense corridors, medical colleges, or universities, they are all being built," Yogi Adityanath said.

Yogi Adityanath expressed confidence in the outcome of the upcoming elections, stating that people have already decided in favour of a third term for the Modi government.

"For the first time, while the election process is underway, people are already confident about the outcome. They have already decided that it will be Modi government for the third time (Tisri baar, Modi Sarkar)," Yogi Adityanath said.

If PM Narendra Modi secures a third term, India is poised to become the world's third-largest economy within the initial three years, he said.

"India will develop only when Uttar Pradesh develops and Uttar Pradesh will develop only when Aligarh also develops. Given PM Modi a third term, India will become the third largest economy in the world within the first three years.".

The event witnessed the presence of notable figures, including BJP District President Chaudhary Krishna Pal Singh, Metropolitan President Rajeev Sharma, Rashtriya Lok Dal District President Chaudhary Kali Charan Singh, State Government Minister Sandeep Singh, and Minister and BJP candidate from Hathras Anup Valmiki.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 23 and June 1.

The counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country has been scheduled for June 4.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)