Yogi Adityanath Welcomes Janakpur-Ayodhya Bus, Offers Saffron Scarves Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the bus along with the Uttar Pradesh tourism minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The reception gate in Ayodhya was decked with flowers. Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today offered saffron scarves to the male passengers of the Janakpur- Ayodhya bus, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli on Friday. The leader received the bus along with the state tourism minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi. The passengers were also offered boxes of sweets.



The reception gate was decked with flowers and many religious tableaus were present, as drums played to receive the first passengers of the cross-border bus service linking the two nations as part of the "Ramayan Circuit."

The bus arrived in Ayodhya today. also unveiled a special stamp published by the Indian Postal Department to commemorate the 'Deep Diwali' held by the state BJP government in 2016 on Diwali on the banks of the river Saryu in Ayodhya.



Nepalese pilgrims who took this bus service from Janakpur, believed to be the birth place of Sita, expressed their happiness at taking the first journey to the land of Lord Ram and said the 520-km trip was comfortable.



The bus entered from Gorakhpur and travelled along the Sant Kabeernagar highway after which it was received by district and police officials and escorted to Ayodhya.



On Friday, Prime Minister Modi said, "Tourism is developing at a fast pace across the world. The Ramayan Circuit has immense potential."



It has been further reported that there will be a number of routes to be launched between India and Nepal.



After weeks of hectic campaigning in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Nepal's Janakpur, 225 km from capital Kathmandu on Friday.



After holding meetings with the Nepal Prime Minister and other leaders during his two-day visit to the Himalayan nation, PM Modi visited Hindu pilgrimage centres in Nepal.



With inputs from agencies



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today offered saffron scarves to the male passengers of the Janakpur- Ayodhya bus, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli on Friday. The leader received the bus along with the state tourism minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi. The passengers were also offered boxes of sweets.The reception gate was decked with flowers and many religious tableaus were present, as drums played to receive the first passengers of the cross-border bus service linking the two nations as part of the "Ramayan Circuit." Chief Minister Adityanath also unveiled a special stamp published by the Indian Postal Department to commemorate the 'Deep Diwali' held by the state BJP government in 2016 on Diwali on the banks of the river Saryu in Ayodhya.Nepalese pilgrims who took this bus service from Janakpur, believed to be the birth place of Sita, expressed their happiness at taking the first journey to the land of Lord Ram and said the 520-km trip was comfortable.The bus entered from Gorakhpur and travelled along the Sant Kabeernagar highway after which it was received by district and police officials and escorted to Ayodhya.On Friday, Prime Minister Modi said, "Tourism is developing at a fast pace across the world. The Ramayan Circuit has immense potential."It has been further reported that there will be a number of routes to be launched between India and Nepal.After weeks of hectic campaigning in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Nepal's Janakpur, 225 km from capital Kathmandu on Friday. After holding meetings with the Nepal Prime Minister and other leaders during his two-day visit to the Himalayan nation, PM Modi visited Hindu pilgrimage centres in Nepal. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter