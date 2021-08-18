Yogi Adityanath Wants To See Noida As State's 'Most Planned City': UP

Multiple projects are coming up in Noida (Representational)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wants to see Noida, adjoining national capital Delhi, as the "most planned city" in Uttar Pradesh and is working towards this end, the state government said.

Noida and nearby areas in Greater Noida and Jewar have major industrial projects, and investments worth thousands of crores are in the pipeline that came during the current BJP-led regime, it said in an official statement.

"A drive from Delhi to Noida in the evening with Noida's streets clearly decked up with colourful lights makes one feel the difference clearly," it read.

Citing infrastructure projects like the metro rail and the proposed airport in Jewar, the film city, toy park, MSME parks, and the medical device park, the government said Yogi Adityanath focused on the development of Noida with these things in mind.

"He visited Noida and attended the inauguration of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line from Botanical Garden in Noida to Kalkaji Mandir in South Delhi. Now the chief minister is taking steps towards making Jewar International Airport the largest airport of the country," it said.

"The chief minister wants to see Noida as the most planned city of the state and is working towards this end," the statement added.

The government said major companies like Microsoft, Samsung, Hiranandani, Kent RO, Adani and Aika are setting up units in this industrial town of Gautam Budh Nagar district, while construction of the Noida International Airport and the Film City is likely to start soon.

"All this has been possible because of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision and tireless efforts to achieve his goals for the state. His progressive industrial policies and supportive schemes are bringing in more and more investments to the state," it said in the statement.

Apart from the entrepreneurial projects, there are plans to establish a multi-modal logistics park in the Dadri area and a transport hub at Bodaki in Greater Noida, which will be the largest logistics hub of northern India, the statement added.

