Yogi Adityanath Transfers 26 Officers In Late Night Reshuffle

The transfers were announced late on Tuesday night

The Uttar Pradesh government transferred 26 IAS officers, including Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar, in a late night reshuffle on Tuesday, a statement said.

Arvind Kumar was transferred to the Transport Department and Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Awanish Awasthi was made additional chief secretary (home).

Mr Awasthi is now the additional chief secretary of information, religious works, home, intelligence, visa passport, jail administration and reforms and vigilance department. He also continues to hold the post of CEO UPEIDA and UPSHA.

However, he has been relieved from the posts of additional chief secretary tourism department and the MD of UP Tourism.

In all, 26 IAS officers have been transferred, the statement said.

Navneet Sehgal, who is the principal secretary khadi and village industries department, has been given the additional charge of micro, small and medium enterprises and export promotion.

Deepak Trivedi is the new chairman of Board of Revenue, and he succeeds Praveer Kumar who retires on July 31.

Sudhir Bobde has been made the new labour commissioner.

Jitendra Kumar who is the principal secretary (general administration) has been given the additional charge of principal secretary tourism department and MD of UP Tourism.

