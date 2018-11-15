For Support In 80 UP Seats, Yogi Adityanath To Take Part In Bike Rallies

All lawmakers, ministers and legislators will also take part in the rallies. (File)

Senior BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will be riding on bikes across the state to drum up support in the 80 parliamentary constituencies starting Saturday, a party spokesman said on Wednesday.

'Kamal Sandesh bike rallies' would witness senior party leaders riding bikes and touching each booth in the state.

The deputy chief ministers of the state, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, party's organisational secretary in-charge of UP, Sunil Bansal and state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey will take part in the rides.

All lawmakers, ministers and legislators will also take part in the rallies. State office-bearers, members of legislative councils and Rajya Sabha members have also been told to participate.

State general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla told IANS that Mahendra Nath Pandey will be in Chandauli to participate in the rally, while the Chief Minister will participate in the bike rally in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sunil Bansal will be in Kannauj, Keshav Prasad Maurya in Phulpur and Dinesh Sharma in Lucknow.