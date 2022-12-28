Yogi Adityanath To Meet Industrialists In Mumbai To Draw Investment In UP

Yogi Adityanath will be in the Mumbai for the roadshow on January 5. (File)

After concluding their international tours to invite investors to Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023, a group of state ministers will hold roadshows in seven major cities throughout the nation to attract domestic investors.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will personally meet with significant industrial organisations in Mumbai and invite them to invest in Uttar Pradesh; separate teams have been prepared for the other six cities.

"On the Chief Minister's instructions, a new team has been formed for domestic road shows that include independent charge (ministers of state) and ministers of state in addition to cabinet ministers. A team of senior officers will accompany the ministers on these tours to assist them," the statement said.

It informed that CM Yogi will take part in the Mumbai roadshow on January 5.

"Along with representatives from the Tata Group, Reliance Industries, Mahindra, Godrej, Aditya Birla Group, Bombay Dyeing, Britannia, JSW Group, and Asian Paints Group, the Chief Minister is also set to meet people from the banking and film industries at this location," it said.

"While in other visits, talks can be held with large industrial groups, companies like Adani Group, Hitachi, Hiranandani Group, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Maruti Suzuki, Ashoka Leyland, Goenka Group, Oswal Industries etc." the statement added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be in the Mumbai team for the roadshow on January 5. Industrial Development Minister Nandagopal Nandi and Independent Charge Minister Ravindra Jaiswal are also included in this group.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and Ministers with independent charge Aseem Arun and Nitin Agarwal are in the team meeting investors in Chennai on January 9.

Industrial Development Minister Nandagopal Nandi, IT and Electronics Department Minister Yogendra Upadhyay and Urban Development Minister AK Sharma and Independent Charge Minister Sandeep Singh will meet the industry in Delhi and invite investment on January 13.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Industrial Development Minister Nandagopal Nandi, Minister of Independent Charge Dayashankar Singh and Minister of State Ajit Singh Pal are part of the Kolkata Roadshow team on January 16.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Technical Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay and Independent Charge Minister Arun Saxena are in the team going to Hyderabad to invite Indian industry to invest in Uttar Pradesh on January 18.

PWD Minister Jitin Prasad, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Independent Charge Minister Jayendra Pratap and Minister of State Jaswant Saini in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on January 20.

Industrial Development Minister Nandagopal Nandi, IT and Electronics Minister Yogendra Upadhyay and Independent Charge Minister Aseem Arun are in the team going to Bengaluru to invite investors on January 23.

