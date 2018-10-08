Yogi Adityanath Speaks To Gujarat Counterpart Over Attacks On Migrants

The Gujarat government has asked migrant workers to return to the state

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said he spoke with his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani over alleged attacks on migrant workers in north Gujarat, and was assured that the state government would ensure their safety.

The Gujarat chief minister said over phone there was no incident in the last three days and that he has appealed to people against believing in rumours, Mr Adityanath said in Lucknow.

"Gujarat is a peace-loving state and a model of development. Those who do not have any issue spread such rumours. Those who do not want development spread rumours," Mr Adityanath said.

Mr Adityanath asked everyone to cooperate with the state government while hailing the steps taken by the Gujarat chief minister for maintaining peace and normalcy, an official spokesman said.

The migrant workers were allegedly targeted in several parts of Gujarat following the arrest of a man from Bihar for allegedly raping a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district last week.

The attacks took place after hate messages against the workers were circulated on social media, officials said.

On September 28, a 14-month-old girl was allegedly raped in a village near Himmatnagar town of Sabarkantha district, 100 km from Ahmedabad.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also said he has spoken to Mr Rupani and expressed concern over the reported attacks.