Tripura Victory Due To PM Modi's Policies, Amit Shah's Poll Strategy, Says Yogi Adityanath It is the victory the Modi Government's achievements at the centre and the strategies and election management of party president Amit Shah and hard work of party workers, the chief minister said.

10 Shares EMAIL PRINT UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath was among the star campaigners in Tripura. (File) Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had campaigned in Tripura, today gave the credit for BJP's performance in assembly elections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies, besides the electoral strategy of party president Amit Shah.



"The party is achieving historical success in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I want to congratulate all party workers, PM Modi and party president Amit Shah," he told reporters.



It is the victory the Modi Government's achievements at the centre and the strategies and election management of party president Amit Shah and hard work of party workers, the chief minister said.



"In Tripura, the party is moving towards a historic success by defeating the 25-year-old Left Government. It shows the faith of the people of the Northeast in the union government," he said.



"It is important because it is the first time that any prime minister has prepared a policy keeping in mind the people of the Northeast and has asked the union ministers to go to the Northeast and get acquainted with the real issues and problems of the area," Mr Adityanath said.



"It is a victory of Prime Minister Modi's thinking that development should not belong to a few people but all. It is the victory of the faith of common people in Prime Minister Modi," he added.



The UP chief minister was among the star campaigners along with PM Modi, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh in Tripura.







Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had campaigned in Tripura, today gave the credit for BJP's performance in assembly elections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies, besides the electoral strategy of party president Amit Shah."The party is achieving historical success in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I want to congratulate all party workers, PM Modi and party president Amit Shah," he told reporters.It is the victory the Modi Government's achievements at the centre and the strategies and election management of party president Amit Shah and hard work of party workers, the chief minister said."In Tripura, the party is moving towards a historic success by defeating the 25-year-old Left Government. It shows the faith of the people of the Northeast in the union government," he said."It is important because it is the first time that any prime minister has prepared a policy keeping in mind the people of the Northeast and has asked the union ministers to go to the Northeast and get acquainted with the real issues and problems of the area," Mr Adityanath said. "It is a victory of Prime Minister Modi's thinking that development should not belong to a few people but all. It is the victory of the faith of common people in Prime Minister Modi," he added.The UP chief minister was among the star campaigners along with PM Modi, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh in Tripura. For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.