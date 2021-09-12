'Country First Looted By British, Then By Congress': Yogi Adityanath

Congress insults faith in Lord Ram and gives shelter to the mafia, Yogi Adityanath said. File

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said the Congress is the mother of terrorism in the country and insults people's faith in Lord Ram.

Yogi Adityanath today launched several development projects in Kushinagar.

Addressing the programme, the Chief Minister said, "Congress is the mother of terrorism in the country. There is no need to tolerate people who hurt the country. Congress gives disease, insults faith in Lord Ram and gives shelter to the mafia. But the BJP heals the citizens, paves the way for the construction of a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram and sends the mafia to the place they deserve. If there is BJP, there is respect for everyone, there is respect for faith."

"Apart from disease, unemployment, mafia raj and corruption, what did the Congress, SP and BSP governments give to the state? Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, there is no place for appeasement politics... Before 2017 was everyone able to get ration?... Earlier those who used to say 'Abba Jaan' digested the ration for the poor," he said.

Slamming the Opposition parties for appeasement politics and corruption, the Chief Minister said the people of the state should not tolerate the "pro-Taliban, casteist and dynastic mentality" that shot at the devotees of Lord Ram.

"The people of the state should not tolerate the pro-Taliban, casteist, dynastic mentality that shot at the devotees of Lord Ram. Remember! Wherever there is a scorpion, it will bite. Modi ji has abolished triple talaq in the country, but you must have read the statement of some Samajwadi Party leaders. They have supported the acts of the Taliban. The pro-Pakistan terrorists today do not find any hideout anywhere in the country. In 2012, the SP government started withdrawing the cases of terrorists," he stated.

"This country was first looted by the British and then by the Congress. Nehru did not believe in Ram. Indira ji opened fire on the saints. Sonia ji denied the existence of Ram," he added.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled for early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory, winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

