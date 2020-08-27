Yogi Adityanath Orders Expeditious Actions Against Corrupt Government Staff: Official

Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to expedite action against corrupt officials (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to expedite action being taken against government employees involved in corruption.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said following the chief minister's directions, action has been initiated against corrupt officials and till July 31 this year, 18 public servants have been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Organisation while taking bribe.

During this period, action has been taken against 150 officials and goverment employees involved in corruption, including 33 police personnel and 117 from other departments, Mr Awasthi added.