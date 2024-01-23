Yogi Adityanath Lights 'Ram Jyoti' At His Residence After Pran Pratishtha

Taking to X, the UP Chief Minister posted, "Welcome Lord Shri Ram! RamJyoti."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lit 'Ram Jyoti' (earthern lamps) on Monday evening at his residence in Lucknow after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla in the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Taking to X, the UP Chief Minister posted, "Welcome Lord Shri Ram! RamJyoti."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lighted 'Ram Jyoti' (earthern lamps) after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

The photos were shared by the Prime Minister on X with the caption "Ram Jyoti".

The Prime Minister has urged citizens to light the 'Ram Jyoti' on the auspicious occasion and welcome Ram Lalla.

Meanwhile, RSS workers along with their families celebrated 'Deepotsav' at RSS headquarters in Maharashtra's Nagpur, to celebrate Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

BJP National President JP Nadda along with his family also lighted oil lamps at his residence in Delhi, to celebrate 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony.

The Prime Minister walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals.

Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' as the ceremony was held.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)