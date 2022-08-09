Yogi Adityanath Gets Death Threat Over Emergency WhatsApp Helpline: Report

A WhatsApp message threatening to "kill" Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was received by UP police

A WhatsApp message threatening to "kill" Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was received on the Uttar Pradesh police's text helpline following which a case was registered against a man, officials in Lucknow said today.

The police said the message was sent allegedly by a person named Shahid on the WhatsApp number of Dial-112 helpline. He threatened to "bomb" the Chief Minister, the police told news agency Press Trust of India.

An FIR or police case was filed on Monday at the Sushant Golf City police station in Lucknow by headquarters station commander Subhash Kumar.

Police told Press Trust of India that several teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

The cyber cell and surveillance teams are also working on it, they said.



