Yogi Adityanath Announces Tax Exemption For ''Uri'' In Uttar Pradesh

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting held in Allahabad, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who presided over the meeting.

All India | | Updated: January 29, 2019 16:14 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Yogi Adityanath Announces Tax Exemption For ''Uri'' In Uttar Pradesh

Uri is about the country's valour and will instil a feeling of nationalism (File)


Allahabad (UP): 

The Uttar Pradesh government Monday decided to give state GST exemption to Bollywood blockbuster ''Uri: The Surgical Strike''.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting held in Allahabad, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who presided over the meeting, told reporters.

"This is a movie on the surgical strikes, the cabinet has decided to exempt it from state GST. This film is about the country's valour and will instil a feeling of nationalism and patriotism... This will help youth and all citizens of the country to see it," Yogi Adityanath said.

''Uri: The Surgical Strike'', written and directed by Aditya Dhar, is based on the Indian Army's surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan in 2016 as a retaliation for the Uri attack that claimed lives of 17 Army personnel.

The film features Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam in lead roles.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Yogi AdityanathUriUttar Pradesh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
George FernandesBudgetRam Nath KovindYogi AdityanathDelhi MurderOmar AbdullahNaseeruddin ShahLive TVAyodhya CaseHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHDevendra FadnavisHD KumaraswamyGalaxy MHonor View 20

................................ Advertisement ................................