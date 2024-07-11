Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 4 Lakh Aid For Flood-Affected Families

More than 1.45 lakh hectares of agricultural land is affected, he said

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Shravasti and Balrampur and directed officials to expedite flood relief operations.

The CM first conducted an aerial survey of all the villages of the flood-affected Ikauna tehsil of Shravasti.

Later, he conducted a ground inspection of the Laxmanpur Kothi Rapti Barrage and met the 11 people rescued from the flood, a government spokesperson said.

He felicitated with cash prize Rekha Devi, and six others, including five PAC jawans, who had relayed the information about the people swept in the flood.

Mr Adityanath also handed over cheques of Rs 4 lakh each to four family members who lost their families in the flood.

According to the CM, about 18 lakh people in 633 villages (in 33 tehsils) of 12 districts of the state are affected by the floods.

More than 1.45 lakh hectares of agricultural land is affected, he said.

Adityanath said more than 923 posts have been established in the flood-affected area to monitor the situation and carry out relief work.

More than 1,033 flood shelters have been established, where affected people are living, he said.

The CM had on Wednesday visited flood affected areas of Lakhimpur and Pilibhit districts.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)