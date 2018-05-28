Yoga Day 2018 Event To Be Hosted By Dehradun, PM Modi In Attendence Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had told reporters on the sidelines of a programme in the city yesterday that the prime minister will attend the International Yoga Day celebrations in Dehradun on June 21.

Dehradun to be the venue for this year's national programme on the International Yoga Day on June 21 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending it.Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh was informed about it through a letter by Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha.Dehradun will be the venue for this year's national programme on the International Yoga Day , an official release said.Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had told reporters on the sidelines of a programme in the city yesterday that the prime minister will attend the International Yoga Day celebrations in Dehradun on June 21. "The prime minister has special feelings for Uttarakhand and he is coming to Dehradun on the International Yoga Day," Mr Rawat had said, adding that the venue for the programme would be close to the Forest Research Institute.The main Yoga Day event was held in Lucknow last year, with PM Modi sharing the stage with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.