Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor's Wife, Daughters Get Supreme Court Relief

Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Bindu Kapoor and her daughters

The Supreme Court today granted interim bail to YES Bank founder Rana Kapoor's wife and their two daughters in connection with the Rs 4,000 crore money laundering case.

A Bench of Justices SK Kaul and MM Sundresh granted bail to Bindu Kapoor and her two daughters Radha and Roshni Kapoor in a case involving home finance firm Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL). The three are currently lodged at the Byculla women's prison in Mumbai.

Last week, the Bombay High Court had rejected their bail, noting that the offences they were accused of made a "serious dent" to the country's "financial health". Bindu Kapoor and her daughters moved the high court challenging a special CBI court's September 18 order which too had refused bail.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had said there was nothing wrong with the special court's order denying them bail, and it was merely securing the presence of the accused for the trial.

According to the CBI, Rana Kapoor, currently in jail in connection with a related case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, entered into a criminal conspiracy with DHFL's Kapil Wadhawan. YES Bank had invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of DHFL between April and June 2018, the agency said.

In return, private sector lender DHFL allegedly paid kickbacks of Rs 900 crore to Rana Kapoor in the form of loans to one DoIT Urban Ventures, a firm controlled by Rana Kapoor's wife and daughters.